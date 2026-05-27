What we know so far: As part of a limited-time promotion, Taiwan-based PC hardware and accessories manufacturer Gigabyte is offering customers one gram of pure gold with every Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. The offer is part of the company's 40th anniversary celebrations and applies exclusively to Taiwanese residents.

On the official Aorus Taiwan website, the company announced that the promotion will run from May 25 to June 7, with eligible buyers receiving "1 gram of 999 pure gold" with every RTX 5090 Infinity, while supplies last. The company described the freebie as a "gold item," leaving it unclear whether buyers will receive a commemorative gold coin or whether gold will be integrated into the card itself.

To qualify for the offer, customers must pre-order the card between May 25 and June 7 and register on the official Gigabyte Taiwan website before 11:59 p.m. Taiwan time on May 10. All registrations must also include an invoice from an authorized retailer for an eligible Aorus RTX 5090 Infinity model.

The Aorus RTX 5090 Infinity is priced at NT$165,000, which is around $5,254 at today's exchange rates, while one gram of gold is valued at roughly $143.50.

Following multiple leaks, Gigabyte launched its Aorus RTX 5090 Infinity graphics card earlier this month. It features 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM with a 512-bit memory interface, a triple-slot design, and a Windforce Hyperburst cooling system that combines a triple-fan setup with a direct-touch vapor chamber and superconducting heat pipes.

The RTX 5090 Infinity uses a square Founders Edition-style PCB instead of a standard layout. Notably, it relies on a single vertically mounted 16-pin power connector instead of the dual 16-pin connectors used in many other custom RTX 5090 designs. The card features an overclocked boost clock of 2,730 MHz, which is 323 MHz higher than the reference model's 2,407 MHz default.

Gigabyte is expected to expand the Infinity lineup with additional 5000-series models, including the RTX 5080 Infinity, RTX 5070 Ti Infinity, RTX 5070 Infinity, and RTX 5060 Infinity. While none of these have been officially confirmed, the company recently registered the names with the Eurasian Economic Commission, suggesting a broader rollout could follow in the near future.