In context: Generative AI is reshaping the content landscape, and YouTube is no exception. As AI generated videos become increasingly common on the platform, the company is updating how it discloses that content to viewers, making labels more visible and harder to overlook.

YouTube recently announced two changes aimed at improving how creators and viewers deal with generative AI output. The Alphabet-owned platform says its community expects full transparency around AI generated content, and is now rolling out a simplified labeling system for both long-form videos and Shorts.

Under the new system, an "AI" label is required whenever a video contains photorealistic content that has been meaningfully altered by AI or generated entirely by AI tools. For long-form videos, the label will appear above the description. For Shorts, it will display as an overlay directly on the video – both positions more prominent than before.

YouTube says the clearer labeling should help viewers quickly identify when a video relies heavily or exclusively on AI-generated content. The prominent label applies specifically to photorealistic and AI-altered material, while unrealistic, animated, or minimally altered videos will still carry an AI disclosure, though tucked within the expanded description.

The company is also introducing "internal signals" to automatically detect AI generated content and apply labels when creators have not done so themselves. The platform has been asking creators to label GenAI videos since 2024, and is now going the algorithmic way when a proper disclosure has not been provided. Creators who believe a video has been incorrectly flagged can dispute the label through YouTube Studio.

Needless to say, videos generated through YouTube's own AI tools such as Veo or Dream Screen will be permanently marked as AI-generated. The same applies to content carrying valid C2PA manifest metadata, a technical standard designed to reliably identify AI-generated media.

YouTube framed the changes as an effort to balance transparency with creator control, and was quick to clarify that the new labels will have no effect on how videos are recommended or monetized, which I think is a real shame considering how much AI-generated stuff now seems to be flooding the platform, particularly on long-tail searches.

The update is the latest in a series of AI-related moves from YouTube, whose grip on online video shows no signs of loosening. Google continues to make billions from the platform while pushing more aggressive ad formats on its users. In the meantime, the company has been steadily layering in AI features, while also using the platform's vast library of public videos to train its own language models and chatbot systems.