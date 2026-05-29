AI is everywhere now, or at least that is what the industry keeps telling us. It is in browsers, search engines, image editors, office suites, developer tools, Windows, phones, and soon enough, probably your toaster. But there is a difference between AI being available and AI becoming part of your daily workflow.

At TechSpot, we do not use generative AI to write content. That remains a human job. But like many power users, we do use AI-adjacent tools where they make sense: proofreading text, summarizing long documents, reformatting HTML or messy tables, or using Photoshop's generative expand when an image needs to fit a different crop or aspect ratio. Those are not magic tricks, but they are useful shortcuts.

The more interesting question is whether AI has become something you actively rely on, or just another feature you occasionally poke at. Have you used any of the many models (GPT, Gemini, Claude, etc.), coding tools, image generation, translation, transcription, or Photoshop's AI features in a way that genuinely saved time?

What about agents? I have had one useful experience with an AI agent automating a painfully repetitive government form, clicking through the same broken workflow dozens of times. It worked, slowly, and it saved me the job. But I certainly would not trust an agent with broad control over my PC or personal data.

So, how about you? Is AI now part of your everyday PC use, a niche tool for specific tasks, or mostly hype you can live without?