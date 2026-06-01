WTF?! MSI has just unveiled a desktop PC featuring two things that every gamer wants: an AI agent and a cylindrical holographic attachment containing a digital companion. The machine even has an equally appealing name: the MEG Vision X2 AI+ brings the promise of being the first PC with an "AI Holostage."

MSI writes that its PC introduces the company's own agentic AI companion, LuckyClaw, which will be available from the machine's initial setup. According to the press release, it responds to natural speech commands, enabling seamless, hands-free control of performance profiles, MSI monitor settings, RGB lighting, and more. There's also the promise of future skill updates that expand the agent's capabilities over time.

The other element of the MEG Vision X2 AI+ is the AI Holostage, a cylindrical display interface integrated directly into the chassis. MSI writes that this gives a physical (kind of) presence to AI, creating an external form for digital companions, desktop pets, and custom third-party AI avatars.

The LuckyClaw name and lobster-like avatar are an obvious nod to the wildly popular OpenClaw AI agent, though MSI doesn't offer any details. We don't even know what kind of hardware the PC will be packing, but the MEG series is MSI's enthusiast-tier flagship brand for hardcore gamers, so expect it be very powerful and expensive.

That brings us to the main issue. Most people, especially gamers, tend to view AI with disdain – the common reaction when the tech is added to a PC is to uninstall it. And while the Holostage might appeal to some, it certainly seems more gimmicky than anything else.

If MSI really wanted to create a PC that appealed to gamers, the best option would have been to make it as cheap as possible without compromising the hardware.

MSI isn't the first gaming company to show off an AI hologram contained within a cylindrical device. Back at CES in January, Razer unveiled an expansion of its Project Ava AI gaming co-pilot from last year. It could take the holographic form of a 5.5-inch-woman called Kira or a muscular tattooed man called Zane – more characters were announced later – with the avatar appearing inside a Resident Evil-style glass container.