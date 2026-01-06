WTF?! Razer has continued its tradition of unveiling weird and (occasionally) wonderful products at CES with an AI waifu gaming-coach hologram. The device is an expansion of its Project Ava AI gaming co-pilot from last year – it can now take the holographic form of a 5.5-inch woman called Kira or a muscular tattooed man called Zane.

We've seen several AI game coaches over the last 12 months. Project Ava was a concept Razer unveiled at CES 2025, when it called the AI an eSports coach. One year later, Ava has a more physical form.

The device is an almost Resident Evil-style glass container. Instead of holding a mosterous virus, it creates a tiny holographic display.

While the avatars will initially be limited to the thigh-high-stockings-wearing Kira and the snake-tattoo covered Zane, Razer said it plans to add more characters later, including eSports star Faker and a glowing orb of light.

Razer says these avatars have natural movements, eye-tracking, facial expressions, and lip syncing.

The device also has a built-in HD camera and a far-field microphone. Meanwhile, the PC Vision Mode allows the avatars to look at you and the screen.

Ava isn't just there to give you tips on how to be a better gamer. Razer says it's also a true digital partner designed to support every facet of modern life. Being able to look at you offers several possibilities, like offering fashion tips and fitting advice. It can also manage your calendar and figure out your next meal. One expects that it won't be too critical – nobody wants a sexy hologram to point out the weight they've put on over the holidays.

Razer has opted to use XAI's Grok model for Ava. That alone could put some people off – and make others want it more – but the company says its ultimate goal is to allow users to choose the AI model they want powering Ava. Users can also adjust the character's personality, from "bold and sassy, to calm and friendly."

Based on reported hands-on demos with Ava, interacting with the hologram is pretty much the same as any AI chatbot, unsurprisingly, so you can expect plenty of nonsense and gibberish, only with a tiny person looking you in the eye as they say it.

Razer says it intends to sell the desktop hologram in the second half of 2026. The company never revealed a price, but you can put down a $20 deposit now if you really want one.