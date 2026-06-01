You Cannot Afford This: Asus is set to put on quite a show at this year's Computex. The Taiwanese manufacturer will showcase new "caseless" PC builds, monitors, and everything in between, including a truly massive PSU designed for over-the-top systems.

The ROG Thor 3,000W Titanium III Edition 20 is part of this year's celebration of the Republic of Gamers brand, which Asus has used for gaming-focused peripherals and hardware since 2006. The ROG lineup tends to favor a bombastic, show-off style in its product design and marketing, and the newly introduced PSU appears to fit right into that trend.

Asus officially describes the new unit as the pinnacle of power supplies in the ROG lineup. The PSU is designed to support extreme ATX12V builds, including configurations capable of powering up to four GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. It is based on server-grade GaN MOSFETs, which are intended to improve power efficiency while reducing energy waste.

Asus said the GaN MOSFETs enable high power delivery at lower temperatures than traditional PSU designs. Furthermore, this power is reportedly managed through the company's patented "ROG Equalizer" 12V-2x6 PCIe power cable. According to Asus, the cable can help reduce operating temperatures significantly, keeping thermal performance stable and below the 105°C material limit.

Additional features of the Thor 3,000W Titanium III include the GPU-First Intelligent Voltage Stabilizer, which is designed to maintain stable voltage levels during peak overclocking scenarios. Unsurprisingly, the PSU also features an OLED display capable of monitoring several power metrics in real time. Thanks to a USB extender, the display can be positioned in different locations within a system for improved visibility.

The PSU also features a dual-voltage adaptive design, delivering its full 3,000W output in regions with 230V mains power and up to 1,600W in regions using 115V service. It comes with a 10-year warranty, an 80 Plus Titanium efficiency rating, ARGB Aura Sync support, and a range of built-in protection features.

Asus has yet to disclose pricing, though it is safe to assume the unit will cost significantly more than a typical consumer-grade PSU.

Asus introduced a different 3,000W power supply in early 2025, positioning it as a workstation- and server-oriented product. The new Titanium III model, however, is part of the ROG lineup. While the Republic of Gamers branding emphasizes gaming hardware, it is difficult to imagine many gamers needing a system capable of powering four GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs simultaneously.