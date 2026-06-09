Facepalm: Apple released the first public beta for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 this week, bringing several new generative AI features, many of which utilize on-device AI models running locally on devices supporting Apple Intelligence. However, it has now been confirmed that the most sought-after on-device AI features will only run on a handful of devices with compatible hardware.

According to Apple's press release, features such as Expressive Voices and enhanced dictation rely on a new on-device AI model that requires at least 12GB of system memory. As a result, only the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air support all of the new generative AI features.

Those hardware requirements mean the new capabilities won't be available on the other iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence, including the base iPhone 17, which comes with just 8GB of RAM. Older iPhones will also miss out on these advanced features, though they will still receive the rest of Apple's new AI tools, including those that rely on less demanding on-device processing.

Apple has also set the same memory requirement for iPads and Macs, meaning they too will need at least 12GB of RAM to run the new on-device AI model. The company has introduced additional hardware requirements across iPads, Macs, and wearables, meaning only iPad models with M4 or later, Mac models with M3 or later, and the M5 Vision Pro are compatible with the new features.

Alongside the AI upgrades, iOS 27 also brings several quality-of-life improvements, including the ability to set custom volume levels for ringtones, system sounds, and alarms and timers. The update also introduces a redesigned AirPods settings menu and adds a new custom EQ feature to further personalize audio output.

Apple Intelligence is available on all iPhone 16 models and later, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro iPad mini, iPads with M1 and later, Mac models with M1 and later, Apple Vision Pro with M2 and later, Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and 11, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 when paired with an Apple Intelligence – enabled iPhone..