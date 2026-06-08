In a nutshell: This year's iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates mark the beginning of Apple's long-awaited response to the generative AI offerings from its rivals. The Cupertino-based company also used the opportunity to address growing concerns about child safety on mobile devices, refine its controversial Liquid Glass design language, and introduce performance improvements across its platforms.

Early testing is now available for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. The updates, which bring generative AI features to Apple devices and strengthen child-safety controls, will enter public beta testing next month before launching this fall.

All supported Apple devices receive a revamped Siri experience that serves as the centerpiece of the company's new generative AI platform. Siri can describe what it sees on screen, locate photos based on user descriptions, search the web for information, draft documents, and perform tasks across multiple apps.

Conversations are encrypted and stored in iCloud, allowing users to seamlessly continue interactions across Apple devices. However, it remains unclear how Apple has addressed the hallucination issues commonly associated with generative AI systems.

Apple Intelligence can also edit photos, generate images, surface relevant information during calls, organize email, create AI-generated shortcuts, and quickly update saved passwords. However, certain cloud-dependent features will be subject to daily usage limits, which users can remove with an iCloud+ subscription.

New child account controls give parents greater oversight of the apps, websites, and other content their children can access. Parents can also manage screen time and monitor purchases through a more intuitive interface.

Following criticism of the Liquid Glass design language introduced last year, Apple is adding an opacity slider that allows users to adjust transparency levels for improved readability.

The company has also promised performance improvements across its platforms. According to Apple, apps will launch up to 30% faster, new photos will save up to 70% faster, and AirDrop transfers will be up to 80% faster.

Furthermore, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 can switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks more quickly and seamlessly, helping users stay connected while traveling. Additionally, an optimized CPU scheduler improves performance through a new approach to task prioritization, particularly on older devices.

Alongside these changes, macOS 27 adds improved support for ultrawide displays at resolutions of up to 5K and refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Mac users can also switch seamlessly between audio and video podcasts. Meanwhile, AirPods gain custom equalization settings, while watchOS 27 introduces custom Wallet passes that support any membership QR code or barcode.

iOS 27 supports the iPhone 11 and newer models, maintaining compatibility with every device that supported iOS 26.

Marking the end of support for Intel-based Macs, macOS 27 is compatible with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2020 or later, the 2021 iMac and newer, the 2020 Mac mini and newer, the 2022 Mac Studio and newer, and the 2023 Mac Pro.

iPadOS 27 supports the M4 iPad Pro and newer models, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation and later), the 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Air models powered by M2 chips or newer, the iPad Air (4th generation and later), the A16-powered iPad, the standard iPad (9th generation and later), and the iPad mini (6th generation and later), including the A17 Pro model.

This year's Apple Watch update supports the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3.