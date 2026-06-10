In brief: News regarding SanDisk's 8TB SD cards has been scarce for some time, but manufacturers recently indicated that the ultra-high-capacity products might be ready to hit the market. Faster 4TB cards are also on the horizon, but users must purchase new devices to use either model.

The SD Association's booth at Computex 2026 included spec sheets for new 4TB and 8TB SDUC memory cards. Multiple manufacturers at the event informed Notebookcheck that the cards will be available "shortly," providing easier access to massive storage capacities for digital cameras, handheld gaming devices, and other portable hardware.

Western Digital, which owns SanDisk, first unveiled 8TB SD cards at the 2024 Future Memory and Storage Conference. The company confirmed that it was developing 4TB microSDUC cards and standard-size 8TB versions, both with a UHS-I speed classification, guaranteeing a minimum sustained write speed of 10MB/s.

The Association's Computex booth displays specs that align with the prior announcement. Both models feature a V10 video speed class, which overlaps with UHS-I, and an A1 application performance class, guaranteeing minimum random read and write speeds of 1,500 IOPS and 500 IOPS, respectively.

The cards are not just for cold storage; users should be able to edit some documents, run certain applications, and perform light video processing with files stored on them.

However, the Computex booth also displayed specs for a faster 4TB standard-sized SanDisk Extreme Pro card. While still carrying a UHS-I label, it supports UHS speed class 3 and video speed class 30, indicating a 30MB/s minimum sustained write speed. Meanwhile, its A2 application performance class guarantees 4,000 random read IOPS and 2,000 random write IOPS.

Since no currently available readers support SDUC cards, updated hardware is expected to emerge soon. There is little information on the new readers, but they are said to support the UHS-II, SDUC, and SD Express protocols simultaneously.

Also read: The Modern SD Card Buying Guide

Although SD Express has existed for years, demand for it did not emerge until the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 – the only mass-market device that requires microSD Express cards. The handheld game console uses the new memory cards to minimize load times.

Pricing information for 4TB and 8TB SDUC cards remains unclear, but they're unlikely to be cheap. The AI data center boom, which has driven up the prices of RAM and solid-state drives, has also made SD cards more expensive.