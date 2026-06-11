WTF?! In a story that could have come straight from The Simpsons, a gaming PC owner says their rig saved them from being shot after their neighbor's dog – yes, dog – accidentally discharged a firearm. The bullet traveled through a wall heading toward the person, but it changed trajectory after hitting a RAM stick, which these days is likely more expensive than bulletproof shielding.

Redditor angelbabyzz writes on r/pcmasterrace that they woke up in the middle of the night to a bang and glass hitting them in the face.

While angelbabyzz was presumably in a daze, the neighbor arrived crying, shaking, and repeatedly apologizing, terrified someone had been hurt. Incredibly, it turned out that the firearm had been discharged by their dog.

After the police arrived and investigated, the redditor was told that they would have been hit by the bullet while they were sleeping had their PC not altered its trajectory. Angelbabyzz later wrote that they found the bullet under their pillow.

Photos show that the projectile went through the motherboard and deflected off the G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM stick.

The neighbor in the incident was charged with criminal negligence and had her gun confiscated. Her insurance is expected to pay for the repairs, cleaning, and other damage. She added that anything the insurer wouldn't pay for, she'd cover herself.

It took three days to clean up all the broken glass from the broken panel. Now, angelbabyzz is looking for a replacement PC using a $3,500 budget, which doesn't go as far as it used to in these days of RAMageddon. Still, better a broken PC than a bullet hole in your body.

While it's not something you hear about all the time, dogs have discharged guns before. It was only last month when cops in Nebraska responded to reports of gunfire at a store in Scottsbluff. They found that a dog had set off a shotgun in the back of truck when the animal moved from one side of the seat to the other. A pellet hit a woman in the arm – if only she had a PC near her at the time.