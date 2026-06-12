Forward-looking: Researchers are developing a device that wouldn't look out of place the planet of Arrakis, also known as Dune: a jacket that harvests drinking water directly from the ambient air, offering a real-world spin on the sci-fi stillsuit fantasy.

The creation comes from engineers at the University of Texas at Austin, who have developed textile fibers for atmospheric water harvesting – the process of collecting moisture from the air and turning it into liquid water.

The work, published in Science Advances, addresses one of the biggest limitations of earlier systems: most are boxes, panels, sorbent beds, or other stationary devices, not something you can wear while hiking through the desert and pretending to be Paul Atreides.

The jacket's fabric collects moisture and funnels it into detachable harvesting units. These are then placed in a foldable collector and heated to release and condense the water.

In outdoor tests, the wearable produced between 400 and 900 milliliters of drinkable water per day, or roughly 14 to 30 ounces, depending on humidity.

That isn't enough to replace a canteen, and unlike Dune's stillsuits, it isn't recycling sweat and urine from your body, thankfully. But it could provide a useful backup for hikers, campers, agricultural workers, emergency responders, soldiers, or anyone operating somewhere with poor access to drinking water.

The researchers say the key advance is not simply a material that absorbs water, but one that moves it quickly from vapor in the air to liquid on the fiber surface and then into the textile. UT Austin says the design showed a three- to 10-fold improvement over conventional water-harvesting materials.

The team is also looking beyond jackets. Backpacks, tents, emergency shelters, and other outdoor gear could all incorporate similar fabrics, turning items people already carry into low-power water collectors.

A separate device from the same group recently captured 1.3 liters of clean water per day in both arid and semi-humid areas, equivalent to 4.3 liters per kilogram of moisture-capturing material.

There have been several air-to-water systems over the years, including a biomass hydrogel from the same university that used food scraps, branches, and seashells to extract drinkable water from air; an $860,000 WaterCube deployed at a Florida hospital after Hurricane Milton; Watergen's solar-powered GENNY; and a device capable of pulling water from desert air.