Facepalm: MSI is expected to launch its latest gaming handheld very soon, but people will have to pay a high price if they want one. The Taiwanese corporation tried its best to improve the cost situation, but the supply chain issue in the memory market is not going to disappear anytime soon – and things could become even worse in the not-so-distant future.

MSI should start shipping the Claw 8 EX AI+ on June 23, 2026, slapping a massive $1,800 price tag on the device. The OEM recently explained that the cost is a result of the current state of the memory market, and that more price hikes could arrive over the next few months if the supply chain doesn't improve soon.

The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ is based on the Intel Arc G3 processor, a powerful APU design that should provide plenty of computing and graphics power in a 65W envelope. Unlike Valve's Steam Deck, the new handheld focuses on powerful hardware components to offer a "no-compromise" approach to PC-based portable gaming.

According to MSI product marketing manager Andy Chu, the corporation still has "privileged" access to hardware parts compared to a company like Valve. However, this benefit didn't result in a much different situation in terms of silicon costs or the final price for customers.

All in all, Chu confirmed in a recent interview that 2026 will be a difficult year for both chipmakers such as Intel and OEM manufacturers such as MSI. Device makers are now unable to fully absorb the cost hikes impacting crucial components such as memory chips or storage, which is why consumers are going to pay more for everything no matter the brand.

"All I can say is we have tried every approach to get the memory and also storage at a lower cost," Chu said in the interview, "like, deepen the relationship between us and also those suppliers, like to have some deals." In the end, MSI executives "have done everything we can do to make our system as affordable as possible."

Despite the high-profile effort, the Claw 8 EX AI+ will still carry its $1,800 price tag. MSI is now trying to change the narrative, highlighting how the new handheld is a high-end gaming device targeting enthusiasts who can spend that kind of money to get a luxury x86 machine. Even the "affordable" Steam Deck is now carrying a significant price premium, which is why MSI hopes customers will take a closer look at a device's potential in terms of performance and capabilities before placing their order.

Chu is also warning that market conditions could even worsen compared to where they are today. According to his assessment, there is room for yet another price increase related to the supply chain crisis caused by the AI industry. Still, MSI expects sales of its handheld products to remain relatively stable even when factoring in a pricey offering such as the Claw 8 EX AI+.