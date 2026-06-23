So Bright: LG Display is well known for its LCD and OLED panels used in many consumer electronics products. Now, the South Korean company says its quality standards have been "quantitatively" verified through a new type of panel certification process.

LG Display recently announced that its OLED panels can accurately reproduce colors and brightness levels as content creators intended. The Korean manufacturer is the first company to pass a new Intertek certification program, and says it will use the achievement to better communicate the benefits of its display technology to potential customers.

Intertek is a UK-based company specializing in inspection, product testing, and certification services worldwide. The new panel certification, called "Perfect Color/Brightness Accuracy up to 500 lux," is designed to provide a quantitative assessment of a display's accuracy in reproducing color and brightness under real-world lighting conditions.

According to LG, Intertek's certification reflects a significantly improved evaluation process compared to previous testing methods. Display quality has traditionally been measured using fixed specifications such as color gamut and peak luminance, which cannot fully capture how accurately a panel reproduces real-world colors and video content.

Instead of relying solely on pre-defined specifications, Intertek developed a "comprehensive" set of test patterns to measure variations in color and brightness. LG Display said the new program can objectively evaluate overall picture quality on displays, including both self-emissive panels (OLED) and backlight-based LCD models.

Intertek's latest testing showed that LG Display's OLED panels achieved 100% color accuracy, 100% brightness accuracy, and "crosstalk-free" color performance. These results indicate that the panels can consistently reproduce a content creator's intended colors, maintain uniform brightness levels, and avoid color interference between adjacent pixels.

The "Perfect Color/Brightness Accuracy up to 500 lux" certification applies to LG Display's full lineup of large-format OLED panels used in televisions and monitors. In contrast, LCD panels did not achieve "perfect" results, as their backlight systems can introduce distortions and affect brightness uniformity in certain HDR content.

LG said LCD panels are structurally limited due to their zone-based brightness control. However, the company plans to highlight its new certification results in marketing materials for its OLED products. According to Hyeon-woo Lee, head of the large display business unit at LG Display, the company now needs to develop a clearer communication strategy to better convey the "premium" picture quality of its displays.