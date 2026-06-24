First look: Virtuix is pushing its full-body VR gear further into the mainstream by tying it directly to Meta's Quest headsets. The company has launched Omni One for Quest, a system that pairs its omnidirectional treadmill with Meta Quest headsets so that when users walk, run, crouch, or jump, those movements show up instantly in the game. The product is slated to carry Meta's "Made for Meta" label and appear in the Meta Store.

The key difference is in how the system handles movement. Rather than relying only on thumbsticks or teleporting, Omni One keeps users on a slick, stationary base and tracks their steps in any direction. That setup ties a player's body movements more closely to what happens on-screen.

Support for both Quest 2 and Quest 3 gives the system a wider audience than Virtuix's earlier versions. Instead of selling mainly to a niche audience, Virtuix is now tying its hardware to a platform with a very large user base. That could affect how quickly developers decide to support this kind of locomotion.

Several games already support the system, including VAIL, Forefront, The Boys and Star Trek: Infection. More are expected over time. Players using Omni One can still join online matches alongside people on regular Quest setups, helping avoid the usual isolation that comes with this type of hardware.

The system also adds a physical element. Because users have to keep moving, VR feels more like a workout than a passive experience. The company says players can burn up to 700 calories an hour, depending on how hard they push, giving the hardware a clear fitness hook.

The Omni One already has an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and won the 2025 Auggie Award for Best VR Interaction Product. Even so, putting the system into the Quest ecosystem is a new test. It'll be interesting to see if everyday players accept a more physical setup in exchange for deeper immersion.

The system is available now through Virtuix and its distribution partners, priced at $2,595 in the US, €2,995 in Europe, and £2,795 in the UK. To coincide with the launch, the company is offering a bundle of four games optimized for the system's motion controls: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, Men in Black: Most Wanted, Exoshock, and Zero Caliber 2.