Paleo-Mac: Developer "yllan" has decided to go back in time, reliving their early computing experiences in a more deliberate manner. The coder recently released several applications designed to run on Mac OS 9, an operating system Apple first released in 1999. The first program launched is OS9Map, a mapping client designed to work with modern map data and a "real" internet connection.

OS9Map is based on the OpenStreetMap project, an open-source map database that provides geodata, satellite imagery, and other information typically found in modern mapping services. The tool isn't trying to compete with Google Maps, though it does include a search function for landmarks and addresses. Users can also save locations as bookmarks if they wish.

Requirements to run OS9Map include Mac OS 9, a Macintosh system based on the PowerPC processor line, 16MB of RAM (32MB or more recommended), and a TCP/IP internet connection using Apple's Open Transport networking stack. A more powerful system will certainly benefit from the tool's features, which include smooth scrolling of the map canvas using the mouse, in addition to the previously mentioned search and bookmarking functions.

Other Mac OS 9 programs released by yllan include PlatinumSky, a Bluesky client with attachment and emoji support, and Palaeomastodon, a Mastodon client. All of these applications are designed to run exclusively on Apple's PowerPC Macintosh computers and are available for free to anyone still using these classic machines. Users can also support the developer by donating a few dollars through the Buy Me a Coffee platform.

Yllan explained that they have wanted to write software for the Macintosh since childhood. After early, "clumsy" attempts at simple Space Invaders clones, they went on to study computer science and are now apparently working in a modern development environment. However, today's software world is very different from the classic Mac era, with frameworks, build pipelines, and cloud services often complicating the act of writing code.

After "accidentally" opening an emulator running an old Mac system, the developer was inspired to finish what their younger self had started. OS9Map, PlatinumSky, and the other new (old) applications are native Mac OS 9 tools, meaning there are no proxies or other "cheating" attempts to bridge classic Mac technologies with today's modern internet environment.

"It's the dream I had at twelve, built with the patience I didn't have at twelve," yllan explained.