In brief: While dual-mode monitors are still few and far between, manufacturers are already looking to push the multi-resolution concept even further. Philips is now offering a pair of gaming displays that support three different resolutions, although their supposed "competitive" edge appears questionable, to say the least.

Philips recently announced two new monitors under the company's "premium" Evnia gaming brand. The Evnia 27M4N3500PT and Evnia 27M4N5500PT are reportedly the world's first Triple-Mode Fast IPS monitors, meaning they can quickly switch between three display modes to accommodate different types of gaming workloads.

The monitors' native mode is QHD (2,560 × 1,440), with an overclocked 275Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Philips describes the native resolution as ideal for "immersive" AAA gaming. Meanwhile, esports and fast-paced FPS enthusiasts can switch to a much lower HD (1,280 × 720) mode to achieve an overclocked 540Hz refresh rate.

Finally, a Full HD (1,920 × 1,080) middle ground offers refresh rates of up to 360Hz, providing a balance between richer visuals at QHD and ultra-fast gameplay at HD.

It's hard to imagine how many esports players are willing to sacrifice image quality by dropping to a resolution that has largely disappeared from modern PC gaming, but Philips believes its Triple-Mode monitors are a revolutionary solution capable of outperforming "traditional" dual-mode displays at their own game.

Philips said players can switch between the three supported resolutions instantly through the monitors' on-screen display, eliminating the need to manually adjust settings. The underlying Fast IPS panel is also designed to reduce blue light emissions, theoretically providing a more comfortable viewing experience. Additional eye-care features include LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology.

The monitors offer largely the same core experience. However, the "premium" Evnia 27M4N5500PT adds Philips' SmartErgoBase stand, which supports height, tilt, swivel, and 90-degree pivot adjustments. The monitors also include several gaming-oriented features, including AI-powered lighting effects, ShadowBoost, and a smart "sniper" crosshair.

Additional specifications include a peak brightness of 350 nits, which isn't exactly ideal for HDR content – or, frankly, for a modern gaming monitor. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

Philips plans to launch its new Triple-Mode monitors in the Asia-Pacific region. We will publish a full review later this week.