Rumor mill: Is the RTX 5000 Super series back on track? That's the claim being made by a prolific leaker, who says the upgraded cards will launch sometime this year. The lineup is also expected to include an RTX 5060 with 12GB that may launch under the RTX 5060 Super moniker.

The prediction comes from MEGAsizeGPU, who has a good track record when it comes to Nvidia rumors.

Reports that Nvidia is preparing the RTX 5000 Super series have been around for a long time. It was believed that the cards would address one of the biggest issues with consumer Blackwell: the less-than-pleasing amounts of VRAM in the cards. One report last year said we could see a 50% increase in VRAM compared to the standard versions.

If Nvidia was going to reveal the Super series, CES would have been the place to do it, but the company confirmed before the event that no new GPUs would be announced.

With the AI-driven memory crisis continuing to push up component prices and a lack of competition in the high-end market from AMD, it was assumed that the Super series had been delayed indefinitely.

One X user questioned whether the Super GPU plans were back on due to the memory crisis being resolved. MEGAsizeGPU doesn't believe that's the case, adding that it won't be an issue for Nvidia because Team Green will provide add-in-board partners with GPU and VRAM bundles.

The leaker adds that the Super cards will have the same specs seen in previous leaks. That means an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB GDDR7 memory, 10,752 CUDA cores, and a power draw exceeding 400 watts, and am RTX 5070 Super with 18GB of VRAM, 6,400 CUDA cores, and a 275W TDP.

RTX 5080 RTX 5080 Super RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 Ti Super RTX 5070 RTX 5070 Super GPU Die GB203 GB205 CUDA Cores 10,752 8,960 6,144 6,400 Memory Capacity 16 GB 24 GB 16 GB 24 GB 12 GB 18 GB Memory Speed 30 Gbps 32 Gbps 28 Gbps Bus Type 256-bit 192-bit Total Board Power 360W 400+W 300W 350W 250W 275W

A new addition to the rumored lineup is an RTX 5060 Super with 12GB. It's likely to use four 3GB GDDR7 modules, which SK Hynix confirmed last year, allowing Nvidia to retain a 128-bit memory bus.

It goes without saying that this is one of those claims that needs to be taken with a hefty dose of salt. It's hard to imagine Nvidia releasing what would mostly be expensive cards this year at a time when everything costs more than it used to. Moreover, the company has just re-released the RTX 3060 – the most popular GPU in the Steam survey – in China ahead of what will presumably be a wider launch. Bringing back the 2021 card may have become a necessity during RAMageddon.