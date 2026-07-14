First look: AMD will give its first public look at its Epyc Venice processors later this month, showcasing the new Zen 6 architecture at the Advancing AI 2026 summit in San Francisco on July 22. The demonstration will highlight performance for AI workloads, with AMD claiming a major speed increase over its previous Epyc chips. The company says Venice can run at up to 1.7 times the speed of its last-generation Epyc CPUs.

Those speed gains come with a smaller increase in core count, from 192 to 256. The gap between core count and overall speed suggests the gains come from architectural changes as well as more cores.

The chips are built on TSMC's 2-nanometer process, a shift that brings both performance and efficiency improvements. Venice also introduces a new SP7 socket and supports 16-channel memory, delivering up to 1.6 terabytes per second of bandwidth. That level is designed for large, compute-heavy workloads, especially AI-related tasks.

AMD is also updating how these systems move data. Venice supports PCIe 6 for CPU-to-GPU communication and is meant to run with AMD's Instinct MI455X GPUs in Helios rack systems. The setup is designed to improve CPU-GPU cooperation, a key factor in training and running modern AI models.

While Venice is built for data centers, it also offers an early look at what to expect from Zen 6 more broadly. The same architecture will be used in AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors. Those chips are expected to have fewer cores, higher clock speeds, and more cache, tuned for consumer workloads like gaming.

Even so, the demonstration should show how Zen 6 improves on efficiency and instructions per clock. Those details will shape early views of Zen 6 before it appears in other AMD products.

On the consumer side, however, the wait appears to be getting longer. Zen 6 desktop chips were initially expected in 2026, but memory shortages pushed back the rumored date. AMD's lack of any Zen 6 announcements at Computex has heightened expectations that Ryzen versions may not arrive until early 2027.

For now, AMD is leaning on its data center lineup, where demand for AI compute is rising. The Advancing AI summit will feature a range of companies, but AMD's Venice launch is likely to draw particular attention.