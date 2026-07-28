Bleak Future: A few hours after recovering from the "great Xbox outage" of July 2026, Microsoft is now trying to assure customers that these kinds of systemic issues will not happen again in the future. Transparency is great, but people are questioning why Redmond isn't removing online requirements for single-player, disc-based games.

Earlier this week, the Xbox network became unavailable to a majority of players. Users were unable to launch their purchased games, sign in, or complete new purchases, with even offline games and disc-based releases being affected by the outage. Most of the issues should now be resolved, although the Xbox team is still investigating the incident in preparation for a full post-incident review.

While the investigation is ongoing, Xbox CTO Scott Van Vliet has shared a few crucial details about the outage. The source of the outage appears to have been a licensing service operating outside the main Xbox infrastructure. Microsoft uses this service to manage licenses and user access to several products, but the Xbox network was hit hard when the service began to fail.

The outage affected both end customers and Xbox partners, Vliet said. Players were unable to sign in in many scenarios requiring an "entitlement check" for purchased products, while Microsoft publishing partners relying on the same system were unable to manage their games. In Microsoft's parlance, an entitlement check is simply a way to manage digital rights for content "purchased" by end customers.

– Scott Van Vliet (@scottvanvliet) July 28, 2026

In any case, the Xbox support team was quick to identify the "major incident" and isolate the failing part of the network's infrastructure. They shifted network traffic to other, healthy parts of the network and were eventually able to restore almost full access to the entire Xbox experience. The service came back at different times across the global network, which is why some people regained access before others.

Vliet was adamant that having a single point of failure for a complex network such as Xbox is not an ideal solution going forward. Microsoft is apparently working on "hardening" the systems that sign-in and game-launch processes rely on while improving the team's responsiveness to this type of platform-breaking problem.

Users welcomed Vliet's "no bullshit" approach, but some were still frustrated by the fact that a network-related issue was capable of turning their disc-based games into useless plastic coasters.

Now that the industry is preparing for a future where physical games no longer exist, some enthusiasts fear that a failed "entitlement check" could turn thousands of dollars' worth of purchased games into thin air.