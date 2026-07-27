The Xbox network outage started at 5:30am ET on Monday, and hours later Microsoft still hasn't said what's causing it or when it'll be fixed. Downdetector spiked with thousands of reports before Xbox's support page caught up and confirmed the issue.

By 8am ET, Microsoft posted an update acknowledging the outage was dragging on: "Just checking in on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue," the company wrote, adding that engineers were still working on it.

– XBOX Support (@XBOXSupport) July 27, 2026

What makes this one sting is the scope. Xbox's status page confirms the outage hits both digital and disc-based games, across every console still in circulation, from the Series X and S down to the original Xbox 360. Backward compatibility is broken, too. Some players can't sign in at all, others can't reach the store, and Microsoft has warned that even signed-in users may get disconnected mid-session.

That last part is the one drawing attention: a server problem stopping someone from playing a disc that's already in the tray undercuts the whole pitch for owning physical media in the first place.

This is Xbox's second outage in a week. A shorter one hit on July 23, the same day Halo: Campaign Evolved launched into early access, but that was resolved in about two hours. This one has already run longer and taken down more services.

It also follows a similar stumble at Sony. PlayStation Network went down on July 24, right in the middle of the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta, with Downdetector logging over 3,000 reports before service was fully restored by 3pm that day.

– J Reincarnated (@jasper_cly83020) July 24, 2026

Players made the same connection then that they're making now: on X, one user called the downtime "great evidence for offline disc-based games." It's a fair jab. Sony has already committed to phasing out PlayStation discs, and Xbox has reportedly been experimenting with tools to digitize physical collections, so both companies are leaning further into server-dependent libraries at the exact moment those servers keep failing.

Also read: Data shows physical PlayStation games can be up to 90% cheaper than their digital versions

None of this means much for digital gaming however, outages get fixed and life goes on. But two major platforms going dark in the same week is a rough advertisement for an all-online future, and a reminder that "physical ownership" doesn't mean much if the console still has to phone home to let you press play.