What just happened? Ubisoft is now bundling free PC copies of 13 games via its launcher if users buy or already own the digital Xbox versions, including Rainbow Six Siege, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The PC versions of these and other titles are now also available on the Xbox Store for the first time.

Starting today, Xbox users who purchase digital console copies of 13 Ubisoft games also receive the PC versions via the Ubisoft Connect app at no extra cost. Those who already own these titles will receive their copies when they link their Xbox and Ubisoft Connect accounts. Some users may not see their free games appear until August 4.

The cross-platform offer applies to the following games:

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Riders Republic

Skull and Bones

The Crew 2

The Crew Motorfest

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs: Legion

Non-consumable downloadable content will also carry over between versions. Some affected titles, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, also allow users to transfer their progress between platforms via cross-progression after uploading save files to the cloud.

Normally, Microsoft bundles PC and Xbox versions of games via Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing customers to play on an Xbox console or on PC through the Xbox App. However, this does not apply to Ubisoft titles, as the company notoriously requires its PC games to run through Ubisoft Connect regardless of where customers purchased them.

To link a Ubisoft account to Xbox, access Ubisoft's Account Information page, then navigate to Linked accounts > Xbox > Link, and follow the instructions in the pop-up window. Users can also link to Steam, Epic Games, GeForce NOW, Amazon Prime Gaming, and Nintendo Switch to access cross-progression on those platforms.

The PC versions of numerous other Ubisoft games also recently appeared on the Xbox Store, including Anno 1800, several Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games, and Star Wars Outlaws. Some are currently available with steep discounts, including Outlaws (75% off at $17.99), Assassin's Creed Origins ($8.99 at an 85% discount), Assassin's Creed Shadows (55% off at $31.99), The Division 2 (75% off at $7.49), Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (40% off at $41.99), and more. Customers should note that the titles do not support Xbox Play Anywhere – the console and PC versions on the Xbox Store are separate purchases.