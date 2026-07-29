What just happened? The federal government is moving to block a new category of connected technology from entering the US, focusing on robotics and energy equipment tied to artificial intelligence systems. The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday approved restrictions banning imports of new humanoid and quadruped robots, along with connected power inverters used in renewable energy and data center operations. The rules apply to products that have not yet been authorized for sale in the US and took effect immediately.

Regulators say the goal is to reduce security risks tied to devices that are increasingly embedded in critical infrastructure and AI workflows. The FCC said these devices pose potential supply chain vulnerabilities that could undermine both the US economy and national security while also introducing cybersecurity risks to critical infrastructure.

Chairman Brendan Carr added that the agency intends to remain actively involved in efforts to protect and secure key supply chains in the United States.

The scope of the rule is broad. The FCC defines "advanced robotic devices" as machines that can move, sense their surroundings, and connect to networks. That includes not only humanoid robots but also a wider range of mobile systems, potentially extending to future consumer devices if they meet those criteria.

The inclusion of power inverters shows how closely energy infrastructure has become tied to AI.

Inverters are used to connect solar arrays, batteries, and other power sources to the grid and to large facilities such as data centers. As AI development drives a surge in data center construction, officials are paying closer attention to the equipment that keeps those facilities running.

While the FCC did not name a specific country, the impact is expected to fall heavily on Chinese manufacturers. China is a major producer of both robotics and inverters, with companies such as Sungrow and Huawei leading the global inverter market.

The robotics side could affect companies such as Unitree, a major player in the humanoid robot market. The company has also drawn scrutiny in Washington after being placed on a Pentagon list of alleged Chinese military-backed firms. Unitree has partnered with Nvidia to use its Blackwell chips in robotic systems.

US officials have raised concerns about how these machines collect and transmit data. The FCC said the devices can gather data that could be used by bad actors for surveillance, to support foreign intelligence efforts, or even to remotely control the robots. Representative John Moolenaar said the restrictions are intended to safeguard the country and bolster the domestic robotics industry.

The inverter restrictions come amid similar concerns. Chinese manufacturers have expanded their presence in Western markets, in part by lowering prices, but regulators worry about potential vulnerabilities, including the risk of remote access or malware. Officials have pointed to past incidents, including the "Volt Typhoon" hacking campaign, in which compromised devices were used to mask attacks on US infrastructure.

The policy also reflects a broader effort to avoid dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains. US officials have cited China's dominance in rare-earth minerals as an example of how control over key components can become a geopolitical tool.

Companies will have some room to maneuver. The FCC is expected to allow waivers for certain products, particularly those from non-Chinese suppliers. However, companies seeking approval will likely need to demonstrate plans to move manufacturing to the US, aligning with the administration's push to reshore critical industries.

Products already approved for sale in the US are not immediately affected. They can continue to operate and receive updates through January 1, 2029, although the FCC has the authority to revisit those approvals.

China pushed back on the move. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it "urges the United States to heed the objective and rational voices of the business communities in both countries" and "stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions." It added that China will "take all necessary measures in response to any action that causes material harm to its interests."

The restrictions mark a more assertive step in US tech policy as AI systems become increasingly dependent on physical infrastructure. For regulators, the issue is no longer just software or data, but also the hardware that connects them – and where that hardware is built.