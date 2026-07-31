Intel is giving a startup the keys to its x86 (Atom) CPU kingdom
The famously secretive processor technology goes to RosaicLabs, and nobody knows whyBy Alfonso Maruccia Add TechSpot
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Does It matter?: Intel is providing a startup with significant access to its chip design schematics as part of a rare licensing deal involving the x86 instruction set architecture. RosaicLabs could now theoretically build its own x86 CPU, although speculation points to more cutting-edge applications such as robotics and AI.
Reuters sources claim that Intel is entering into a secret agreement with RosaicLabs Inc., a company incorporated in Delaware just a couple of months ago. The agreement covers the register-transfer level (RTL) code for Intel's Atom CPUs, although we don't have any specific clues about which generation of Atom chips – or which computing core technology – is involved.
Atom chip technology is based on the x86 ISA, although it is designed to operate within significant power and form-factor constraints. In circuit design, RTL code provides a design abstraction that models data transfers between hardware registers and logical operators. In theory, RosaicLabs could use Intel's RTL IP to develop a brand-new x86 CPU or even design something more complex based on the ISA that has powered most PCs since the IBM PC era.
A few significant hints about RosaicLabs' business prospects come from the people actually involved in the deal. Reuters reports that the company's CEO is Amarjit Gill, a longtime business partner of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Gill and Tan previously worked at Rivos, a chip company that was later acquired by Meta. Amit Parikh, Rivos' former top financial officer, is also part of the new Rosaic venture.
Besides a long-standing cross-licensing agreement with AMD, Intel is not known for freely sharing official design documents for x86 CPUs with third-party organizations. Incorporation documents filed in Delaware state that RosaicLabs is seeking an initial funding round of $10 million, with executives free to invest up to $5 million without seeking approval from investors or the board.
It's safe to say that one potential outcome for RosaicLabs is adapting Atom's peculiar low-profile "skills" to this brand-new world of chip scarcity and data center overprovisioning. The "lesser" x86 processor could find a new role in edge-computing infrastructure, robotic AI, or other emerging applications. In the worst-case scenario, Lip-Bu Tan's Intel could simply swoop in and acquire whatever RosaicLabs develops a few years down the line. Although, then again, there would be nothing particularly revolutionary about that.