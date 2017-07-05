Adi Shankar is quickly establishing himself as the go-to guy for video game to anime adaptations. After landing an executive producer role for Netflix’s upcoming Castlevania series, we’ve now learned that Shankar has been signed by Ubisoft to create an original story based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Shankar announced the news earlier today on Facebook but unfortunately didn’t provide any information regarding casting, a timeline for release or the project's destined platform.

Ubisoft in 2016 released a live-action film based on the popular game franchise. The publisher conceded ahead of its launch that the movie wouldn’t make a lot of money and was more about marketing.

Indeed, the film, which starred Michael Fassbender, made just $240 million worldwide versus its $125 million production budget and has a score on Rotten Tomatoes of 18 percent. Given those numbers, a sequel is unlikely to happen anytime soon (if at all).

The good news for Shankar is that there’s no shortage of storylines and settings to draw inspiration from. Ubisoft has released nine major games based on the franchise since the original made its debut in 2007. The next big release, Assassin’s Creed Origins, is scheduled for release worldwide on October 27 of this year.

The new Castlevania series is set to debut on Netflix on July 7 (this Friday).

