Back in June, Capcom announced that the second game in the Mega Man Legacy Collection would be arriving on consoles and PC next month (August 8). But for those who just can’t wait to play Mega Man 7 through to 10, a fan-made level editor could be the answer.

Freeware game developer WreckingPrograms is the original creator behind the Mega Maker project, which brings Super Mario Maker-style level creation to Mega Man. Providing Capcom doesn’t decide to object, it’s schedule to release this Friday.

The editor uses assets from Mega Man 1 through 6, which includes 46 enemies, 29 level objects, 12 bosses, 24 special weapons, 40 backgrounds, 129 tilesets, 63 music tracks "and more," so there’s plenty to keep you busy.

“Mega Maker is a fan game where you can create and share your own Mega Man levels. You can make a traditional stage, a series of puzzle chambers or even an automatic level, anything goes!” states the game’s website. “On top of that, you can play one of many levels uploaded by other users, allowing you to create and customize your very own Mega Man experience.”

Mega Maker will be free of charge when released, but you can help cover the cost of the servers, which make features like in-game content sharing possible, by signing up to this Patreon. At the time of writing it’s only $9 off the $30 per month target.

“We plan to include more content down the road, like assets from Mega Man 7 onward as well as entirely new features. Stay tuned!” writes the devs.

While there have been previous cases of game developers shutting down unofficial projects such as these, the other fan-made Mega Man games that are still around suggest Capcom isn't as likely to spoil the fun.