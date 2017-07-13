AMD in May unveiled the first Radeon graphics card based on its highly anticipated Vega architecture. As it turns out, the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition did little to quench gamers’ thirst as the card targeted the professional market.

Hopes were high that AMD would showcase its consumer cards at Computex last month but alas, CEO Lisa Su revealed that said unveiling wouldn’t take place until the SIGGRAPH trade show at the end of July. Fortunately, the rumor mill is doing its job to hold us over until then.

3DCenter (via VideoCardz) is reporting that AMD will offer Vega in three different SKUs.

At the top of the food chain is the AMD Radeon RX Vega XTX, a card that’ll reportedly feature 64 shader clusters (4,096 stream processors), 8GB of HBM2 memory and an ASIC power draw of 300W (375W of board power). Similar to the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, this card will also come equipped with an AIO liquid cooler.

Bumping down a step is the AMD Radeon RX Vega XT. This tier is also said to offer 64 shader clusters (4,096 stream processors) and 8GB of HBM2 memory albeit at just 220W of ASIC power (285W of board power). As such, it’ll be cooled by a traditional air-based solution.

At the low end is the AMD Radeon RX Vega XL with 56 shader clusters (3,584 stream processors) and an unknown amount of memory. This card will check in at the same 220W of ASIC power and 285W of board power as the XT, we’re told.

SIGGRAPH runs from July 30 through August 3 at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.