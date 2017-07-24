AMD will begin shipping Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and motherboards in early August, with preorders of Alienware Area-51 systems packing the new CPU set to open July 27. For a preview of what's to come and our thoughts on where Threadripper stands, check out our piece: Thoughts on Ryzen Threadripper 1920X & 1950X: AMD's enthusiast monster CPUs.

In the meantime, AMD today released a shot of Threadripper's packaging, teasing the CPU's appearance along with Vega at SIGGRAPH 2017, the expo is taking place in Los Angeles July 30 to August 3.

Behold – the first look at #Threadripper packaging. Who else is counting down the minutes until they can get their hands on this CPU? pic.twitter.com/E6MmjO61nR — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) July 24, 2017

To briefly recap, Ryzen Threadripper 1920X will have 12 cores / 24 threads and a 3.5GHz base speed that can boost to 4.0GHz. Priced at $799, it should cost $400 less than Intel’s comparable Core i9-7920X.

Meanwhile, the top-tier Threadripper 1950X will be priced at $999, offering 16 cores / 32 threads clocked at 3.4GHz with boosted speeds up to 4.0GHz. Intel’s comparable model would be the 16 cores / 32 thread Core i9-7960X which is expected to cost $1,699.