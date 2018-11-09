Instantly access to your favorite games

We have thousands of games from Action to Indie and everything in-between. Enjoy exclusive deals, automatic game updates and other great perks.

Join the Steam Community

Meet new people, join game groups, form clans, chat in-game and more! With over 100 million potential friends (or enemies), the fun never stops.

Create and Share Content

Gift your friends, trade items, and even create new content for games in the Steam Workshop. Help shape the future of your favorite games.

Automatic game updates

Hunting for patches and downloading from unorganized web sites is so twentieth-century. On Steam, your games stay up-to-date by themselves. No hassles.

Entertainment Anywhere

Whether you’re on a PC, Mac, Linux box, mobile device, or even your television, you can enjoy the benefits of Steam. Take the fun with you.

Available on PC, Mac, and Linux

We offer a catalog of PC, Mac, and Linux games, many of which support Steam Play so you can buy once and play anywhere, and Cross-Platform Multiplayer so you can play with all your friends, no matter where they log in

What's New:

A new Steam client has been released and will be automatically downloaded.



General

Fixed friends chat and other UI being visible when authorizing an in-game mictransaction

New Steam Chat

Unread messages or active voice chats will now update your Steam tray/taskbar icons to indicate these states

When displaying a Steam store link in a chat window, extra information about the game, such as screenshots, video and price, are now displayed in the chat history

Windows

Significantly improved performance and decreased memory usage for HTML based UI (Store, Community, etc) in the main Steam desktop window

Steam Input

Added the ability to change controller type in the “Define Layout” screen. This only affects the glyphs and configurations recommended for the device and the limits of whatever low-level API the controller is read through still apply. For example if a PS4 controller is currently treated as an Xbox controller because of a driver or non-Steam Input remapping software presenting the device over Xinput reclassifying it to a PS4 controller will only correct the glyphs and the gyro/trackpad will not work.

Fixed an issue with devices with digital triggers and buttons bound to trigger outputs

Added Steam Input per-game settings to the desktop client’s game properties page.

In-Home Streaming

Streaming from Mac OS X Mojave is currently disabled

Big Picture Mode

Added the new chat functionality to Big Picture Mode. If you’re using a custom Big Picture Mode controller configuration please update to the new recommended configuration under Settings->Base Configurations->Big Picture Mode. Hit X/Square to browse configurations and apply the recommended configuration.

Added "Invite to Game" action to Big Picture chat

Chat scaling is now done automatically based on whether Big Picture is running on a large monitor (>40" diagonal) or running in VR with the option to override regular and VR scaling settings individually Default chat controller bindings for Steam Controller/Xbox are: Left Trackpad/Stick: Scroll the UI, press to show/hide the friends list Long press of joystick/D-pad press: Up: Invite currently selected chat friend to game Down: Close the current chat tab Left/Right: Switch between chat tabs Right Trackpad/Stick: Mouse cursor, press to show/hide the on-screen keyboard X: Accept game invite from friend Y: Start/end voice chat B: Exit chat panel A: Select item under cursor Start: Submit entered text Back: Open emoticon list Left Bumper: Switch to web browser Right Bumper: Return to main menu Left Trigger: Open context menu under cursor Right Trigger: Click/double click at cursor



VR

The VR overlay keyboard is now opened when the Show Keyboard button is activated

Added a Back button to the left of the Show Keyboard button that shows while running in VR

On Windows, Xbox controllers not present in our current USB VID/PID Whitelist will now be detected as Xbox controllers and will fall back to using the “Xbox Configuration Support” checkbox instead of “Generic Gamepad Support”. The list of officially support Xbox and PS4 controllers can be found here on our support website. If you have a controller that is missing from this list please report it in the Steam Controller bug reports forum.