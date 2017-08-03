Early last month, high-end digital camera maker RED announced that it would be releasing a “holographic” smartphone called the Hydrogen One. Now, thanks to Marques Brownlee from YouTube channel MKBHD, we’ve got a close look at one of the prototype units.

With its rugged design and large camera bump, the handset resembles a cross between the Motorola Moto Z and Caterpillar’s Cat 6. Another similarity with Moto Z phones is the inclusion of magnetic pins on the rear, which are used for the snap-on modular accessories.

At $1195 for the aluminum body and $1595 for the titanium version, the Hydrogen One isn’t going to be for everyone, but it could certainly appeal to photo and video enthusiasts. It comes with a 5.7-inch display, though you won’t find any slimline designs or reduced bezels here; in order to fit all that hardware, RED’s handset is a huge, chunky monster that many people won’t be able to operate with just one hand.

The video shows a USB Type-C port, two speakers, and a headphone jack, which RED says will be moved to the top of the phone in the final version. There’s also a power button on the side that doubles as a fingerprint reader, as well as a dedicated video button. No word yet on the internal hardware.

Unfortunately, RED wasn’t prepared to show off the Hydrogen One’s most unusual feature. There is a clip of Brownlee using the holographic display, which doesn’t require 3D glasses, but it’s been blurred out. We do see the YouTuber’s reaction, and he admits to being “pretty impressed.”

Brownlee says a working prototype unit will be available in the next 30 – 45 days.