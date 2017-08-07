T-Mobile’s marketing strategy over the past few years has largely focused on a younger demographic but with its latest offering, the disruptive wireless carrier is turning its attention to older users.

Under the guise that other carriers treat older citizens as if they are visually-impaired and tech illiterate, T-Mobile One Unlimited 55+ offers qualified customers (those ages 55 and up) a line of service with unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data for $50 per month with all taxes and fees included.

That’s a savings of $20 per month over the cost of a standard T-Mobile One plan but it only gets better if you add a second line. For $60 per month out the door, eligible customers can get two lines of unlimited service (with the Autopay discount). Not bad at all.

The offer is no different from an ordinary One plan which means you still get access to services and perks like Mobile Without Borders, Gogo Inflight, Digits, Mobile Hotspots, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more.

According to census estimates, there are more than 93 million people in the US over the age of 55 and most of them – 74 percent – have smartphones. What’s more, T-Mobile says that nearly 81 percent of Americans age 55+ have wireless service with Verizon (versus just eight percent with T-Mobile). Clearly, the carrier sees a market for senior-focused promotions like this.

T-Mobile’s new Unlimited 55+ plan launches on August 9. Those interested in signing up can do so over the phone, online or at a local T-Mobile retail store.