Acer on Monday capitalized on Intel’s 8th generation Core processor launch by announcing a new notebook designed for casual gaming.

The Acer Nitro 5 Spin features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS convertible display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 memory – all powered by none other than Intel’s new 8th gen Core CPU.

The notebook can also accommodate a PCIe solid-state drive up to 512GB in capacity and features a host of other amenities including USB Type-C connectivity, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner that supports Windows Hello and dual front-facing speakers with subwoofer.

Acer’s Nitro 5 Spin measures 15.01 (W) x 10.16 (D) x 0.70 (H) inches and checks in at a weight of 4.85 pounds. Its 48Wh, 3220mAh 4-cell lithium-ion battery is reportedly good for up to 10 hours of runtime.

Chris Walker, Vice President of the Client Computing Group at Intel, said Acer’s new Nitro 5 Spin notebook capitalizes on the up to 40 percent performance boost [offered by the 8th gen Core processor] over just last year, making it possible to take casual gaming and rich entertainment on the go in a flexible, sleek device.

Considering the system will have a U-series chip (versus, say, an HQ-series processor), it’ll be interesting to see how performance pans out.

Pricing starts at $999 with North American availability slated for October.