BMW late last year confirmed it was working on an all-electric version of its popular Mini Cooper. At the IAA Cars 2017 trade show in Frankfurt next month, we will get our first look at the Mini Electric Concept… but for now, this set of renders will have to do.

The vehicle may have an uninspiring name but it’s unmistakably Mini. This “futuristic presentation” with yellow accents features specially styled LED headlights, unique four-spoke wheels and a redesigned front bumper. After all, those big air vents up front aren’t needed with an electric powertrain.

The concept is covered in “electric” insignia because of course you have to let the world know it’s powered by electricity instead of gasoline.

BMW in 2008 launched the Mini E, a “demonstration” vehicle developed for field trials and research. The Mini E looked just like the standard gas-powered Mini albeit with an electric powertrain that turned out 200 horsepower. Its 35 kilowatt-hour battery was good for a range of about 100 miles per charge.

In total, just over 500 electric versions of the vehicle were produced for private consumer use.

Peter Schwarzenbauer, a member of the board of management of BMW AG, said that with its characteristic go-kart feeling and powerful electric motor, the Mini Electric Concept is great fun to drive while also being completely suitable for everyday use.

A production version of an electric Mini is expected sometime in 2019.