A popular Twitch streamer who goes by the handle Failstream broke down in tears of joy after beating a level that he created in Super Mario Maker. It may seem like an overreaction to defeating a stage in a video game, especially one of your own making, but when you consider that it took him 115 hours to make it through the obstacle course, it’s a little more understandable.

Super Mario Maker is a video game for the Wii U that lets players create custom levels based on the play mechanics found in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. Once created, players can upload their level online for other gamers to try. The catch is that in order to upload your level, you must beat it yourself first. This requirement keeps the server from becoming a dumpster of trash levels that are impossible to beat.

When Failstream started creating his level, he was aiming for an uber-difficult level bordering on impossible. His design approach was to come up with tricks and maneuvers using the game mechanics and then build obstacles that required performing those moves.

For example, one technique involved gliding with the cape while carrying a Koopa shell to a precise point, then dropping it and bouncing off the top of it to get over a wall. He even casually discussed other possible trick ideas with his viewers as he played through the course (video below).

The entire level took him 481 hours to build and beat. When he finally did make it through the entire thing, he had a melt down. He couldn’t believe he had finally completed the level and was allowed to upload it. His chat room blew up with congratulatory messages.

"Yes! YES! Holy sh—, I can't believe it. It's finally over," he exclaimed as the level began uploading. "I can't even tell you guys how happy I am right now."

Failstream named his level “Fail’s Flotilla: Final Flight.” If you are really good at Mario games (and I mean really good), give the stage a try. The level ID is 154E-0000-0358-C2FB.