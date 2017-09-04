Mario will forever be remembered as the frontman for the Nintendo Entertainment System but the former plumber isn’t the only memorable character from the era.

Alongside Luigi and other personalities from the Mushroom Kingdom, gamers of a certain age no doubt remember the smug hunting dog from Duck Hunt. Now, that dog is back to exact its revenge through a new virtual reality game called Duck Season.

First unveiled at GDC back in March, Duck Season looks innocent enough at first… until you do what everyone did in Duck Hunt and shoot the dog. That’s when things go from ordinary to dark as you can see in the teaser trailer above.

Duck Hunt came bundled alongside Super Mario Bros. on a combination cartridge with select editions of the NES in the ‘80s. The game, which played second fiddle to Mario and company, was as much a demonstration for the NES Zapper light gun accessory as it was a standalone game.

While it holds no true affiliation with Nintendo’s shooter, the inspiration for the dog in Duck Season is obvious. Then again, one could also make the argument that it resembles a character from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Duck Season will offer seven mini games, dozens of Easter eggs and secrets to discover, mysterious sub plots and seven unique endings when it drops on September 14 for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.