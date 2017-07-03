Five Nights at Freddy’s is a series of horror games starring animatronic animals which are friendly mascots by day but become homicidal maniacs at night. The indie game is known for its jump scares and has developed a cult following. The love for the franchise is so strong that it has spawned licensed merchandise from pajamas and action figures to books and an upcoming movie. Few AAA titles can even boast such accomplishments.

Production for the sixth game in the series presumably began last October after the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. The game’s creator, Scott Cawthon, has been hinting at the next game for the last couple of months, slowly building anticipation and hype for the next iteration. However, last Friday Scott posted an update to the Steam forums saying that the game has been canceled.

“After forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something – I just don’t want to work on this,” Cawthon complained.

He claimed that the stress of continually trying to top the previous games was beginning to get to him. It was taking too much of his time, and he was tired of working on it and wants to pursue another project.

His initial post generated a lot of skepticism. Scott has a history of trolling his fans and making false announcements about the games. For example, just before Sister Location’s release, Cawthon announced that the title would be postponed. He said parts of the game were “too dark,” and those parts “made [him] feel sick.” The plot needed to be reworked to be more “kid-friendly,” he said.

Of course, this turned out to be an intentional trolling of his fans as just days before the game released he updated his post with, “EDIT: (As most of you have figured out, the game's not delayed, see you Friday) ;)”

So naturally, FNaF fans were highly suspicious of Cawthon’s announcement and said so in the comments. In response to the naysayers, Scott updated his post assuring everyone that he was not trolling them, listing all the reasons that they should take his announcement seriously.

1) If a game's completion is in question, I would rather just say that it's cancelled, rather than say "I may get back to it at some point.", because the second just puts people on hold indefinitely. If I ever did start work on it again, I'm not sure if I would pick up where I left off, or if I would completely start over.



2) Yes, I need a break.



3) No, it's not a troll. (Would I ever troll you guys?)



4) Yes I want to make something more lighthearted just as a way of relaxing.



5) Yes, it would be free.



6) No, you don't have to play it. ;)

Not everyone disbelieves the post and several fans wished Scott a nice retirement from the series. However, even his update was met with suspicion with many pointing to what they say is sarcasm as proof he is joking. Steam user dsarraino says, “Scott is trolling 100%. How do I know? Well, because he said would I ever troll you guy's? ;)”

The comment does look like an obvious sarcastic remark since everyone, including Scott, knows that he has trolled them before. For now though, official word is there will not be another sequel in the Five Nights at Freddy's series.