Google's own cloud storage platforms -- Google Drive and Google Photos -- are on their way out. In a blog post today, Google announced that from December 11t both popular file sync applications will lose official support. Shortly thereafter (in March), Google will be removing the applications entirely.

This move comes as a result of Google's desire to combine all of their existing cloud storage solutions into one cohesive app - something they've wanted to do since July. Moving forward, that app will be Google Backup and Sync for regular users (enterprise/G Suite customers will have access to the upcoming Drive File Stream which officially launches on September 26).

If you've never heard of Backup and Sync prior to this announcement, don't worry - it functions in pretty much the same way as Drive. You simply upload your data and photos to the cloud, sync it with the desktop app and call it a day.

Drive File Stream, on the other hand, works a bit differently. While it retains most of the core functionality of Backup and Sync (file storage and syncing), it adds a few new features that will benefit businesses.

For example, File Stream users will be able to stream files on demand, access collaboration-friendly "Team Drives" (the settings for which can be controlled and changed at an administrative level) and sync individual files at will (Backup and Sync only allows for the syncing of entire folders).

If you've been an avid Drive user up to this point, now is the time to start migrating your data over to Backup and Sync.

And if you're worried you'll forget to do so, Google has your back. Starting in October, desktop warnings will pop up periodically to let you know Drive is being removed.