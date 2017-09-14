Zotac is perhaps best known for its Zbox line of miniature PCs. While attractive to some, their small form-factor prevents the use of full-sized graphics cards and thus, hampers gaming performance.

That won’t be a concern with Zotac’s latest Magnus family of compact PCs.

Measuring 203mm x 128mm x 225mm (7.99 inches x 5.04 inches x 8.66 inches), the Magnus series is offered with your choice of AMD Ryzen 5 1400 CPU (ER Series) or Intel 7th gen Core i5-7300HQ processor (EK Series), either an Nvidia GTX 1060 (3GB) GPU or GTX 1070 (8GB) graphics card and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Regardless of which GPU you choose, systems can support up to four displays and are “VR ready.”

Other noteworthy specs include two USB 3.1 Gen2 (1 Type-C) ports, one 2.5-inch drive bay, support for one M.2 PCIe x4 drive, 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3-in-1 card reader, dual Gigabit LAN and a Kensington lock slot. Power comes from a 230W / 330W AC power adapter. Dual radial fans keep the system from overheating.

Intel-powered machines also have an Intel Optane memory slot, we're told.

Pricing and availability hasn’t yet been revealed although given the cost of existing Magnus systems, you can probably expect to drop a grand at minimum.