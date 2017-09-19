Amazon on Tuesday added a new tablet to its ever-expanding stable of hardware.

The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch, 1080p (1,920 x 1,200, 224 PPI) widescreen display and up to 64GB of local storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot (supports up to 256GB). Driven by a 1.8GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM, Amazon says the slate is 30 percent faster than its predecessor.

The tablet also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual-band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, front and rear-facing cameras and up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life.

Notably, it’s Amazon’s first Fire tablet to feature hands-free Alexa. That means you can simply use your voice to ask Alexa to play a song, pause a movie, read an audiobook aloud, show your calendar, control your smart home, answer questions and more.

Leaked images from earlier this month suggest Amazon is also working on a pair of new Fire TV media streamers, one of which will double as an Echo with built-in Alexa. The leaker claims both will support 4K HDR video at up to 60 fps.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 is available to pre-order from today starting at $149.99. It ships on October 11 in your choice of red, blue or black color schemes. An optional protective cover will set you back an additional $39.99.