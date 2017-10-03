The last of Microsoft's Mixed Reality project partners are finally starting to unveil their headsets, and Samsung is one of them. At Microsoft's Mixed Reality event today, the two companies jointly announced the Samsung Odyssey headset, the first Mixed Reality headset to ship with built-in headphones (though Sony recently updated theirs to include them).

From an aesthetic perspective, the Odyssey is arguably the best-looking Mixed Reality headset we've seen so far. The design is sleek and it looks comfortable enough, its specs are also impressive compared to the other MR headsets unveiled to date, boasting dual 3.5" 1440x1600px displays, a built-in microphone, a built-in AKG headset and a 110-degree FOV.

The device will run you about $499, which is considerably more expensive than Dell's $349 offering, but the convenient built-in peripherals, included motion controllers and higher resolution displays might just make the Odyssey worth the extra expense for many.

The Odyssey's pricing and its superior per-eye display resolution puts it in near-direct competition with the Oculus Rift, while beating the HTC Vive's pricing (even with its latest $200 price cut) by a whopping $100.

As with all of the other currently-announced Windows Mixed Reality headsets, the Samsung Odyssey is available for pre-order right now. The device is expected to release on November 6th.