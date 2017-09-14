Dell’s first mixed-reality headset for the Windows Mixed Reality (MR) platform, the Dell Visor, is now available to pre-order.

Windows MR dev kits went up for pre-order back in May. The unit now on offer from Dell, however, is for the masses.

The Dell Visor features dual 2.89-inch Sharp LCD panels sporting a 90Hz refresh rate, a 110-degree field of view and a per-eye resolution of 1,400 x 1,400 (706 PPI). The panels also utilize an RGB subpixel arrangement for improved image quality (Sony did the same thing with its PlayStation VR headset).

Like other Windows MR headsets, the Dell Visor additionally features dual front-facing cameras that provide inside-out spatial awareness and movement tracking across six degrees of freedom. It’s the same technology used in Microsoft’s own HoloLens.

Dell says games and other MR content will be available at launch from the Windows Store and via Steam in the future.

The Dell Visor is priced at $349.99. There’s also a set of motion controllers that command $99.99 and a bundle deal that includes an Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop alongside the headset and controllers for $1,249.

Look for the Dell Visor to launch on October 17, the same day as the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.