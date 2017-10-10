Welcome to Episode 6 of Upgrade My PC Please!

As you've likely noticed by now, we're grouping somewhat similar PCs to compete against each other for a well deserved upgrade. Last week we had five AMD APU-based systems and you voted Vince’s 'PotatoSama' the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades. Coming Vince’s way is a brand new Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, Asrock B350 motherboard, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, and an EVGA 500 B1 power supply, so basically a new computer (!).

Congratulations to Vince and to the four runners-up who will be receiving a Rainbow Six Siege game code courtesy of Ubisoft. Big thanks to them for supporting the series and providing our contestants with free games.

Even if you haven't submitted your system, don’t forget to watch and participate each week by voting and commenting as that will place you in the running to win additional prizes (and that's a global giveaway). Last week Tiagoperes from Brazil won a Ryzen 5 1600 processor. This week we have another very cool prize, but for now we have five PCs all in need of various upgrades, so let’s check them out…

Andrew ‘Due Retirement’ from the UK

Mitchell ‘Blue Lightning’ from Australia

David ‘The Dyson’ from the UK

Bruce ‘Rockin Da Oldies’ from the United States

Francis ‘Hot Tomale’ from Canada

That's five Intel relics all in need of upgrading, it’s now your job to tell us which is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll.

And now, the readers' prize from last week's episode goes to fernandovilches! Congratulations, a new Ryzen 5 1400 processor is coming your way. Big thanks to AMD for providing this prize.

Remember to vote and comment every week as we have more awesome prizes for our readers to take home. By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you go in the running to win cool prizes. Voting is open until Friday.

Upgrade my PC Please! Season 1 will continue with weekly episodes every Tuesday. Get voting TS'ers!