Not only have the Harvey Weinstein revelations seen him fired from the production company he co-founded and become the subject of criminal investigations, but they’ve also led to other Hollywood stars speaking out against big industry names who abused their positions of power.

The latest allegations come from Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett, who, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, talked about a “shocking and surreal” experience with Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios.

Hackett said Price repeatedly propositioned her during an Amazon staff party in July 2015 following the San Diego Comic-Con. “You will love my dick,” he told her, continuing his behavior even after Hackett told him she wasn’t interested and that she was a lesbian with a wife and children.

Hackett claims at one point, Price stepped close to her as she talked to other Amazon executives and loudly said “Anal sex” in her ear. She says an outside investigator was hired when the incident was brought to Amazon’s attention, but she was never informed of the inquiry’s outcome.

Just hours after the the story's publication, Amazon suspended the executive. "Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co,” the company said in a statement.

The suspension arrived on the same day actress Rose McGowan tweeted that Price didn’t listen to her claims that she was raped by Weinstein, who was being considered for a producer role on a show of hers. Price brought him onboard anyway, and Amazon studios won what McGowan called “a dirty Oscar.”

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017