After the disappointing news that the rebooted Nokia 3310 wouldn’t work in the US due to its 2.5G connectivity, an updated 3G model of the iconic handset is finally coming to the states. It’s available to pre-order now from Best Buy for just $59.99 and is set to launch on October 29.

It was back in February when reports arrived of the new Nokia 3310’s unveiling at Mobile World Congress. We liked the phone’s retro stylings so much that it became one of our top 8 picks from the event.

But March brought news that the handset used certain cellular frequencies—900MHz and 1800MHz–which most carriers in the US and Canada no longer support. The restriction meant the Nokia 3310 was only being released in a limited number of markets.

Now, however, a 3G-enabled version is on its way. It will be available in a number of colors, including Azure, Charcoal, Yellow, and Warm Red, and is compatible with GSM carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile. The 3310 doesn’t support CDMA networks, so can’t be used with the likes of Sprint, Verizon Wireless, Virgin Mobile, or Boost Mobile.

Nokia's cheap and cheerful handset isn’t exactly packed with features. It comes with a 2.4-inch TFT display (320 x 240), a 2MP rear camera with LED flash, and no apps other than light versions of Facebook and Twitter (and an FM radio app). But you do get 6.5 hours of talk time, 27 days of standby time, and 16GB of internal storage that’s expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card. Plus, there's the classic Snake game, obviously.

Despite its limitations, the Nokia 3310’s comparatively low price makes it an ideal burner phone for occasions such as festivals, where losing a Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone 8 Plus would sting a lot more.