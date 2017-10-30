Nvidia on Monday launched a new set of Game Ready drivers designed to prep your system for a trio of major releases and fix a few other lingering issues. Let’s have a look.

The new GeForce Game Ready 388.13 WHQL drivers feature optimizations for Call of Duty: WWII (out November 3), Nioh: Complete Edition (launching November 7) and Need for Speed Payback (racing onto the scene November 10).

Speaking of Call of Duty, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software recently updated the game’s PC system requirements as shown below:

Call of Duty: WWII PC Minimum Spec

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3 3225, AMD Ryzen R5 1400, or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 90 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GeForce GTX 1050, or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card, or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: WWII PC Recommended Spec

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X, or equivalent

RAM: 12 GB RAM

HDD: 90 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card, or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

The update also added new SLI profiles (or tweaked existing ones) for Lawbreakers, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Snake Pass and remedies issues involving second monitors, device manager entries and a problem involving hybrid notebooks. A few issues persist, however, as highlighted in Nvidia’s changelog.

As always, you can let Nvidia’s GeForce Experience handle your download or manually pick up and install it on your own time.