PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will make its console debut next month, Microsoft and developer Bluehole revealed on Tuesday during Paris Games Week.

The Steam Early Access starlet will land on Xbox One on December 12 as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Preview program.

In announcing the news, Bluehole’s Chang Han Kim said they’re approaching development of the Xbox One version with the same community-driven focus that they’ve taken with the PC release. As a result, the battle royale experience on Xbox One will be slightly different than what players know today on PC as various features and functionality will come online and change over time.

In related news, Bluehole also revealed that version 1.0 for the PC will launch in late December.

Both versions of the game are being developed at the same time but Kim notes that they’ll have their own separate roadmaps. The goal, he added, is to have both versions align with each other as soon as possible.

Also worth mentioning is that Bluehole will be releasing three limited-edition cosmetic packs for Xbox One players. The PUBG Warrior Pack, the PUBG Accessory Pack and the PUBG Tracksuit Pack will be available for purchase during a “preview period” before the game launches (there aren’t any plans for in-game purchases in the Xbox Game Preview version). Details on pricing and availability will be shared in the coming weeks, we’re told.