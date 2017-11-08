Best Buy is always a chaotic mess on Black Friday so I never participate. However, the store has just unveiled its preview of this year's sales and as an avid gamer, there are several deals that are sorely tempting me to brave the crazy fools this Thanksgiving.

First up is something on just about every gamer’s wish list — a 4K display. Ultra-high-definition televisions have been steadily dropping in price but have not quite hit that sweet spot for me. That’s about to change for at least a day because Best Buy is going to be letting them go at huge discounts.

The preview has a 65-inch 4K Samsung Smart TV for $750, a 60-inch Sony for $600 and a 50-inch Sharp for $180. I’m not too sure about the Sharp’s quality and would certainly look into reviews before purchasing but a 50-inch would fit in my entertainment center perfectly. I would be more comfortable shelling out the $400 for a Samsung 50-inch though.

My kids have been suffering with an Xbox (not even a 360) while daddy has a PlayStation 4 (I know, what a terrible father). They haven’t asked for a newer console but have been wanting to play mine more so Santa has been thinking that a new system may be in order. What does the cheapskate Santa get though?

If he can brave the Black Friday madness, he could pick up a 500GB Xbox One S for $190 or a 1TB PlayStation 4 for $200. I have also been thinking a lot about the Nintendo Switch. I excitedly paged through the ads looking for it only to be disappointed to find that it was not being discounted. In fact, none of Nintendo’s products were on sale except for collectibles.

Of course, a new console is no good without new games. Fortunately, nearly all titles are marked down. Some games are more steeply slashed than others with prices ranging from $15 to $40. Santa might have to get dad a copy of CoD: WWII for $39.99 while he is there. You can also score Assassin’s Creed Origins for only $35 or Gears of War 4 for $15.

Just yesterday, Sony announced it was bundling Skyrim VR with its PlayStation VR headset. Best Buy is following suit with its own Gran Turismo Sport/PSVR package deal for $300. That's not a bad price to break into VR.

There are also big sales on computers, keyboards, monitors and other electronics but to be honest, for gaming rigs, Dell has better deals.

Some of Best Buy's sales will be offered online and others are only good in-store. Check the online ad for details. Stores will be opening for doorbusters at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Sales will continue online and in-store through Saturday, November 25.