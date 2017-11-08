I got into photography just as digital cameras were catching on. Automatic mode was the obvious starting point but as my skills progressed, I found myself wanting more of a challenge. Switching over to aperture priority and later manual mode filled the void. Had I stuck with the hobby for a bit longer, perhaps I would have gotten the urge to go old school and try a film-based camera.

Those interested in doing just that may soon have a new option on the table in the form of the Reflex, an analogue SLR camera seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Reflex is billed as the first updated manual 35mm SLR camera system in over 25 years. It’s unique in that it features a modular lens system, allowing users to utilize a variety of legacy glass. The interchangeable back, meanwhile, makes swapping film incredibly easy.

You’ll also find a flash and continuous light source (LED) onboard, each with three intensities, offering up a mix of lighting methods.

As for core specs, the camera offers an ISO range of 25 – 6,400 and shutter speeds of 1s to 1/4000th. It’s all packed into a magnesium alloy body that weighs 490 grams and measures 134mm x 74.5mm x 34mm (17.28 ounces; 5.28 inches x 2.93 inches x 1.34 inches).

The team behind the effort says it isn’t trying to outdo, compete or replace the myriad of second-hand SLR cameras in the wild. Instead, they see Reflex as an alternative to a second-hand camera being the only option available. Simply put, they want to build the best possible camera with zero compromises.

Reflex is looking to raise just north of $130,000 on Kickstarter and is off to a great start. As of writing, the campaign has attracted nearly $110,000 from 270 backers. A pledge of $458 gets you on the early bird list for an August 2018 shipment.