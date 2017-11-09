Following the sexual harassment allegations against him by actor Anthony Rapp, Netflix cut all ties with Kevin Spacey. That incident, along with new claims that Spacey sexually assaulted a teenage boy, have seen him replaced in a movie that’s set to be released in just over a month’s time.

All The Money In The World, a story about the kidnapping of J Paul Getty’s grandson, starred Spacey in the role of the billionaire oil magnate. The Ridley Scott-directed movie was due to have its world premiere on November 16 at LA’s AFI Fest, but this was canceled in the wake of the harassment claims.

It was revealed that his part in the movie was being cut hours after former TV news anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey got her then 18-year-old son drunk and stuck his hand down his pants. He is being replaced by Christopher Plummer, who was reportedly Scott’s first choice for the role but the studio wanted a bigger name.

All the scenes featuring John Paul Getty are being reshot. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to take part where necessary.

Spacey only worked on the movie for eight to ten days. Scott wants to keep the original December 22 release, which is very ambitious. Sony has given the green light for the reshoots, which are set to begin immediately. The decision means Spacey will also have to be removed from all marketing material, most of which prominently displays the disgraced star.

Rapp said he was only 14 years old when Spacey made unwanted sexual advanced toward him. After it became public, Spacey said he couldn’t remember the incident and used it to announce that he “chose now to live as a gay man.”

In addition to the claims by Rapp and Unruh’s son, several others have come forward with allegations against Spacey. The actor’s former publicist said he is now “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”