House of Cards, Netflix’s groundbreaking original series, is reportedly coming to an end. The news comes just one day after actor Anthony Rapp alleged in an interview with BuzzFeed that House of Cards star and executive producer Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14.

Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement to Variety that they were deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

Sources tell the publication that the Netflix political thriller will end with its upcoming sixth season. Production of the sixth season is already under way and will premiere sometime in 2018.

Spacey responded to the allegations on Twitter, noting that he was “beyond horrified” to hear the story and does not remember the encounter as it would have happened more than 30 years ago. Spacey added that if he did behave as Rapp described, he owes him the sincerest apology for what would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Spacey, long known for maintaining a private personal life, used the opportunity to announce that he now chooses to live as a gay man.

House of Cards debuted in 2013 and popularized the practice of releasing a full season of a series all at once. The show was pivotal as it helped usher Netflix into the big leagues of content production, arguably changing the landscape of television as we know it today. It was also a huge success, having been nominated for 53 Primetime Emmy Awards.