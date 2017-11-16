Chinese smartphone market OnePlus on Thursday unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5T, at a media event today in Brooklyn.

OnePlus’ latest, a “T” release similar to Apple’s “S” phones, is kind of like a mid-cycle release. It features a 6-inch, reduced bezel AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 80.5 percent screen to body ratio. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC (octa-core chip clocked at 2.45GHz), Adreno 540 graphics and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X. Local storage checks in at either 64GB or 128GB depending on which configuration you get.

The rear camera setup (16MP + 20MP) is similar to what was included on the standard OnePlus 5 although the secondary sensor is a bit better with an f/1.7 aperture.

Supplying power is a 3,300mAh non-removable battery that works with Dash Charge technology. The phone also has dual nano-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack (good news for proponents of the tech), USB Type-C support, a fingerprint sensor and a facial scanning technology called Face Unlock.

The OnePlus 5T runs OxygenOS, a custom version of Google’s Android mobile operating system (Nougat 7.1.1). The iteration on this phone, the company says, has been refined to focus on four key pillars: reliability, efficiency, speed and user feedback.

OnePlus’ new handset goes on sale November 21 in North America, Europe and India. It starts at just $499 for the 64GB configuration and scales to $559 if you want the 128GB model. That’s far cheaper than most of today’s high-end flagships which are now pushing the bounds of the $1,000 mark.